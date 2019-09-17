Rod Stewart Reveals Victorious Cancer Battle

Rod Stewart was recently given the all-clear after having been diagnosed with cancer two years ago, he revealed.

The singer, 74, spoke at the launch of a new U.K. based campaign to encourage men to be aware of prostate cancer and how early diagnosis via a medical test can avoid it becoming fatal. He was told he was in remission in July.

Joking that he’d told his wife he was going to “come out” ahead of his speech at the campaign launch in Surrey, England, Stewart said [via the Mirror], “No, it’s not what you think. Two years ago I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. No one knows this, but I thought it was about time I told everybody. I’m in the clear now, simply because I caught it early. I had so many tests.”

Admitting the prostate cancer test wasn’t pleasant, he joked, “Finger up the bum, no harm done. ... Guys, you’ve got to really go to the doctor. … If you’re positive and you work through it and you keep a smile on your face … I’ve worked for two years and I’ve just been happy, and the good Lord looked after me."

Stewart was accompanied by Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, his former Faces bandmate, who’d previously battled cancer himself. “Somebody up there likes us, Rod,” he told his old friend after the speech.

Prostate cancer is the most common form of the disease in men, and one in eight men will contract it during their lifetime, with the risk increasing between the ages of 50 and 70. The disease doesn’t always affect a victim’s lifespan, but in its early stages – while it’s treatable – it shows no symptoms, which is why it’s necessary to undergo the test.