Move over hot cider. Cider slushies are in town and you can get one at central New York orchards.

North Star Orchards in Westmoreland is serving up the cool twist on a fall favorite. Cider slushies are now available. Top it off with a cider donut.

Enjoy your cider slushie and donut on a wagon ride through the orchards and pick from a variety of apples or head into the pumpkin patch to get your jack-o-lantern for Halloween. The apple orchard is open from mid-September until mid-October. The pumpkin patch will be ready by late September.

U-Pick Apple Varieties:

Wk.1 (14th) McIntosh & Cortland

Wk.2 (21st) McIntosh, Cortland, Gala,

Empire, Macoun & Spy Gold

North Star Orchards is located on Route 233 and is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Learn more at Northstarorchards.com.

You can also pick up a cider slushie at the Clinton Cider Mill, Twin Orchards in New Hartford and Windy Hill Orchard in Cassville.