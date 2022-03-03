Police: Utica Apartment Building Employee Menaced Tenant

An employee at Utica apartment complex is facing charges that he menaced a building tenant with a knife.

Utica Police say the incident happened at the Michael Walsh Apartments on Gray Ave. According to the complaint, the resident was involved in a verbal argument with the employee, David Zurek. When the tenant went to notify building administration, police the 45-year-old Zurek is alleged to have brandished a knife and pointed it at the victim.

Zurek has been changed with menacing, along with criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. All arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

