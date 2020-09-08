Are you looking for some farm work? Workers are currently needed for the upcoming potato harvest at Pryputniewicz Potato Farm of Sauquoit.

Pryputniewicz Farm is located at 2534 Doolittle Road in Sauquoit. They are currently looking for workers Monday - Friday, but weekends are an option too.

The pay would be $12.00 an hour. If you're interested, you can call 315-839-5301.

The types of variety of potatoes you can buy are the following:

Adirondack Blue; Adirondack Red; Amey; Carola; Castile; Chieftain; Chippewa; Dark Red Norland; Eva; French Fingerling; Genesee; Katahdin; Kennebec; Keuka Gold; NorDonna; Red Maria; Red Pontiac; Sebago; Superior; Yukon Gem; Yukon Gold"

When Do You Harvest Potatoes?

According to the Farmers Almanac, regular potatoes are ready to harvest when the foliage begins to die back. You look at the tops of the plants, these need to have completely died before you begin harvesting.

“New potatoes,” which are potatoes that are purposefully harvested early for their smaller size and tender skin, will be ready for harvest 2 to 3 weeks after the plants stop flowering. New potatoes should not be cured and should be eaten within a few days of harvest, as they will not keep for much longer than that. Dig up a test hill to see how mature the potatoes are. The skins of mature potatoes are thick and firmly attached to the flesh. If the skins are thin and rub off easily, your potatoes are still too new and should be left in the ground for a few more days. Potatoes can tolerate light frost, but when the first hard frost is expected, it’s time to get out the shovels and start digging potatoes."

