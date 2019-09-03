Work for Your Wine in This Adults-Only Corn Maze

Working for your alcohol has never sounded like such fun! A farm outside of Rochester is combining two of my favorite things--wine and corn mazes--to bring back the classic maze experience (with a twist) that they debuted last year.

Guests at Long Acre Farms in Macedon will get to "Find the Wine" at wine stations hidden throughout the five-acre maze, and will hopefully be able to navigate their way with the help of just a map. After all the wine tastings among the corn, there will be an after party with live music, snacks, and your first glass of wine free.

Of course, the event is only for people over 21 years and IDs will be checked at the gates. The event runs on the next three Wednesdays (September 4, 11, and 18) at 6 p.m.). Tickets are limited and can be purchased online in advance for $25 or at the event for $30.

Long Acre Farms is partnering with JD Wine Cellars and Black Button Distilling to provide drinks for the wine stations and after party drinks. Find more information on the event's Facebook page and get ready to search for your wine!