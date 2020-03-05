Road Closings And Detours For America’s Greatest Heart Run And Walk

On Saturday morning, March 7, 2020 thousands of runners and walkers will participate in the 45th America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk.  The course extends from Barneveld to Utica College.  Area drivers will encounter delays and altered traffic patterns between 7:00 am and noon.

SPECIFIC ROAD CLOSINGS AND DETOURS:

 

LOCATION                              TIME                             DETAILS

ROUTE 3657:30am to 8:30 amClosed to east bound traffic between Barneveld andMapledale Rd.
ROUTE 3658:00am to 10:00amClosed to east bound traffic between Mapledale Rd.& Route 291
ROUTE 2918:00am to 11:00amClosed to north bound traffic between Route 69(Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro) and Route 365
MAIN ST., WHITESBORO9:00 am to 11:30amClosed to west bound traffic
MOHAWK ST.,WHITESTOWN/MARCY9:00 am to 10:30amClosed to all but local traffic between Route 49 and Main St. Whitesboro
MAIN ST., NY MILLS & MAIN ST., YORKVILLE8:00 am to 11:00 amClosed to northbound traffic between Burrstone Rd.&  Whitesboro St.
MAIN ST., NY MILLS & MAIN ST. YORKVILLE11:00 am to noonClosed totally between Burrstone Rd. & Whitesboro St.
BURRSTONE RD.8:00 am to 1pmClosed to ALL traffic between Old Burrstone Rd. & Main St.,  New York Mills
CHAMPLIN AVE.   CAMPBELL AVE., YORKVILLE/ NYMILLS8:00 am to noon 10:00 am to noonClosed to ALL traffic between Burrstone Road and Graham Ave.  Closed to all traffic between Second Ave. and Main St.,NY Mills
CLINTON ST., NY MILLS10:00 am to noonClosed between Henderson St., and Burrstone Road.
ELM ST., YOUNG AVE.,FAIRWAY DR., WINCHESTER DR., PULASKI ST., & PROSPECT ST., NY MILLS & CROSS ST, YORKVILLE9:00 am to 1 pmClosed to All, but local traffic
YORKVILLE CORNERS AT ORISKANY BLVD & MAIN ST9:30 am to 11:30 amWill have a severe traffic delay for east and westbound. Oriskany Blvd. Traffic.  Traffic will be re-routed away from the intersection during event
CHAMPLIN AVE8:00 am to noonTraffic arriving at St. Luke’s Hospital should approach from the north on Champlin Ave

BUSINESS PARK DRIVE & WASHINGTON DR.

9:30 am to noon

All traffic controlled between 9:30 am & 11:30 am

FRENCH ROAD RAMP OFF RT. 12 ARTERIAL – NORTH & SOUTH BOUND

7:30 am to 11:30 am

Closed to all Arterial traffic

ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL CAMPUS Approach from the north going southbound on Champlin Ave. from Yorkville

SLOCUM-DICKSON MEDICAL CENTER

 

Enter from French Road by exiting Route 12 Arterial at Lomond Place

NOTRE DAME HIGH SCHOOL & NOTRE DAME LANE

 

Enter from French Road by exiting Route 12 Arterial at Lomond Place

 

All drivers who encounter these traffic situations are asked to be patient and to obey the Law Enforcement and Fire officials along the route.  For more information, please call the American Heart Association at (315) 580-3964.

Patients and Staff seeking to get to St. Luke’s Hospital must approach traveling south on Champlin Avenue.  Screening at the Graham Avenue Intersection will allow them to continue to the Champlin Avenue entrance.

Patients and staff seeking to get to Slocum-Dickson Medical Center must approach northbound on French Road, and will be directed into the Center using its French Road entrance.  Exit the Arterial, Route 12 on Lomond Avenue, as the French Road exits will be closed.

 

