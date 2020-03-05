Remember when your mom or dad used to leave notes in your school lunch? Although it may have a been a little embarrassing, the sentiment was sweet and made you feel loved.

Well, a New York State Trooper got that same feeling of appreciation and love earlier this week when a Chipotle worker left a note on their lunch. It was so simple, just eight letters and a smiley face.

"Stay safe," the note read.

The New York State Police shared the photo from Troop G in the Capital Region as a thank you for making their trooper smile with an act of kindness that couldn't have taken more than a minute.

Thank you to our troopers, and thank you to that anonymous Chipotle worker, who, along with us, hopes our troopers stay safe in the line of duty.