Chipotle Worker Leaves Sweet Note on New York State Trooper’s Lunch

New York State Police

Remember when your mom or dad used to leave notes in your school lunch? Although it may have a been a little embarrassing, the sentiment was sweet and made you feel loved.

Well, a New York State Trooper got that same feeling of appreciation and love earlier this week when a Chipotle worker left a note on their lunch. It was so simple, just eight letters and a smiley face.

"Stay safe," the note read.

The New York State Police shared the photo from Troop G in the Capital Region as a thank you for making their trooper smile with an act of kindness that couldn't have taken more than a minute.

Thank you to our troopers, and thank you to that anonymous Chipotle worker, who, along with us, hopes our troopers stay safe in the line of duty.

