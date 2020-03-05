Hocus Pocus 2 Movie is in the Works

Everyone, stay calm. But it's happening!

It looks like the sequel we've all been waiting for is actually in the works. ABC7 NY is reporting that director Adam Shankman has announced that he has signed on for "Hocus Pocus 2."

Yes, you read that right. They're FINALLY making a sequel to the 1993 Disney classic, Hocus Pocus.

Shankman shared on Instagram the cover of two scrips. One for a movie called "Disenchanted" which is the follow up to "Enchanted" and then what we've all been waiting for "Hocus Pocus 2."

There's no word yet if any of the big names, like Bett Midler or Sarah Jessica Parker, are coming back. But hopefully, we can put a spell on them and convince the original Sanderson Sister to return.

Are you psyched for this sequel or do you not understand the Hocus Pocus hype?

Someone needs to check on Jess. She's probably on her 5th rewatch by now.