Starbucks Suspends Reusable Cups

Are you one of those coffee people who uses a reusable cup? Well, you may want to shelf that for now.

ABC7 NY has reported that Starbucks is suspending the use of personal cups due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In a memo Starbucks stated, "We are taking guidance from the CDC and local health authorities, we have increased cleaning and sanitizing for all company-operated stores to help prevent the spread of all germs, adding paid time for our partners supporting this work."

Starbucks also adds that they will still honor the 10 cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or asks for "for here" ware.

Baristas and staff have been prepped on how to "report and support anyone that may express they've been impacted by the virus, including store closure decision making support."