These 7 Phenomenal Pizza Places in CNY Are The Best According to You

When it comes to pizza, everyone has an opinion on who has the best. Well, I wanted to truly know what you thought on the topic.

I put up a question on our Facebook page a few days ago on who you thought had the best pizza in CNY. Plenty of comments and likes poured in for a few days. I thought for sure that O'Scugnizzos would run away with a landslide on this, but shockingly they did not. Since moving out this way everyone has been telling me I need to try them. They landed on the list, but not in the number one spot.

All I did was literally tally up what each comment was. I wrote down all of the pizza places and came up with the list. There was even a 4-way tie for the 4th place pizzeria which is where Utica's beloved O'Scugnizzos landed.

Drumroll please for the number one spot!!!

Pizza Classic on Genesee Street in Utica - 7 - votes Franco's Pizza on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro - 4 votes Tonys on Mohawk Street in Herkimer - 3 votes Tonys on Burrstone Road in Utica - 2 votes O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria on Bleecker Street in Utica - 2 votes New York Pizzeria on East Main Street in Waterville - 2 votes Slice on Genesee Street in Utica - 2 votes

I was a little shocked, but it sounds like Pizza Classic is a place to go for a great pie in Central New York. I actually plan on trying each and every one of these in the coming weeks. My scale will begin to hate me.

