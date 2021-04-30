These 7 Phenomenal Pizza Places in CNY Are The Best According to You

Photo by Food Photographer David Fedulov on Unsplash

When it comes to pizza, everyone has an opinion on who has the best. Well, I wanted to truly know what you thought on the topic.

I put up a question on our Facebook page a few days ago on who you thought had the best pizza in CNY. Plenty of comments and likes poured in for a few days. I thought for sure that O'Scugnizzos would run away with a landslide on this, but shockingly they did not. Since moving out this way everyone has been telling me I need to try them. They landed on the list, but not in the number one spot.

All I did was literally tally up what each comment was. I wrote down all of the pizza places and came up with the list. There was even a 4-way tie for the 4th place pizzeria which is where Utica's beloved O'Scugnizzos landed.

Drumroll please for the number one spot!!!

  1. Pizza Classic on Genesee Street in Utica - 7 - votes
  2. Franco's Pizza on Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro - 4 votes
  3. Tonys on Mohawk Street in Herkimer - 3 votes
  4. Tonys on Burrstone Road in Utica - 2 votes
  5. O'Scugnizzo Pizzeria on Bleecker Street in Utica - 2 votes
  6. New York Pizzeria on East Main Street in Waterville - 2 votes
  7. Slice on Genesee Street in Utica - 2 votes

I was a little shocked, but it sounds like Pizza Classic is a place to go for a great pie in Central New York. I actually plan on trying each and every one of these in the coming weeks. My scale will begin to hate me.

