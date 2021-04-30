US News and World Report has released its 2021 ranking of high schools and one local school district has topped the list of Central New York Schools which made the cut.

Among New York State Schools, New Hartford Senior High School ranked 67th, highest among schools in the region, boasting a 100-percent graduation rate for the third straight year. New Hartford had a college readiness score of 59.2 and among some 24,000 public schools in the United States, ranked 655th overall.

Jamesville DeWitt High School ranked 73rd, Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District was 76th, Brighton Central School District in the Rochester area was 79th, Skaneateles Central School District was 84th among the Top 100 schools in the state. Clinton, Cooperstown, Whitesboro and Frankfort-Schuyler also placed in the Top-300. Townsend Harris High School of the New York City School District ranked 1st in New York and 12th in the nation.

Notable NYS Rankings

NYS NATIONALLY

116 1,200. Cazenovia

124 1,272 Hamilton Central School District

166 1,693 Clinton Senior High School

203 2,125 Cooperstown High School

257 2,850 Whitesboro High School

299 3,406 Frankfort-Schuyler Central High School

"The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college."

Where did your high school land on the overall list? You can search individual schools to see where they landed on the list by clicking here.