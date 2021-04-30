Experience The Magic Of The Railroad Like Never Before – Now In Cooperstown

An exciting new 12 mile roundtrip railbike ride is opening in Cooperstown, NY and the best part is, the railbikes are equipped with electric pedal assist so you don't even have to break a sweat.

Rail Explorers is hosted by the Cooperstown and Charlotte Valley Railroad. Railbikes leave from the 'The Milford Track' for a spectacular 12 mile trip, that's their longest ride yet. You'll journey through the Otsego County farmlands alongside the Susquehanna River taking in the sights of magnificent woodlands, and rumble across historic trestle bridges.

Photos via Rail Explorers

The 12-mile tour takes 2.5 hours round trip with electric pedal assist. Parking and check-in for all tours is at 136 E Main St, Milford, NY 13807.

Prices:

Tandem Explorer: from $95 (two riders @ $47.50pp)

Quad Explorer: from $175 (up to four riders @ $43.75pp)

10% discount for bookings of 10 or more (conditions apply)

Rail Explorers: Cooperstown Division bookings are now open. Book your tour now for the grand opening on May 29, 2021

Photos via Rail Explorers

Rail Explorers CEO Mary Joy Lu says, “We are excited about starting an operation in Cooperstown and becoming part of the community,”

“The Cooperstown tour offers great views the Susquehanna River and the surrounding farmland, and the 12-mile round trip will be Rail Explorers longest tour offered to date. Many of our followers can't wait to try this tour.”

Photos via Rail Explorers

About the Railbikes:

The Rail Explorer bikes have 4 steel wheels, hydraulic disc brakes, pedals for each seat, and are comfortable, fun, and easy to ride. Although the Rail Explorers require pedaling, the magic of steel wheels on steel rails makes the experience very different from riding a regular bicycle. Each rail bike, available in tandem (2 riders) or quad (4 riders), includes an electric-assist option.

Photos via Rail Explorers

Cassandra Harrington, Executive Director of the Destination Marketing Corporation for Otsego County says:

"We're incredibly excited that Rail Explorers chose Cooperstown to expand their hugely successful nationwide operation. It is great to have yet another family and dog-friendly activity for our guests,"

Photos via Rail Explorers

For tickets, gift cards, and additional information, visit www.railexplorers.net or call 877-833-8588. Reservations are highly recommended.

Rail Explorers provides a unique way of experiencing the outdoors in a safe, relaxed, and enjoyable way. They operate out of Newport County, Rhode Island, Las Vegas, Nevada, Phoenicia, New York (in the Catskills), Cooperstown, New York, and Santa Fe New Mexico.

