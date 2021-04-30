From the owners of the popular Rise N Shine Diner comes a new restaurant to Syracuse that you'll definitely want to add to your food bucket list. It's time for you to stop into Loded.

Loded is a fast-casual restaurant that "builds a creative yet hefty meal atop a foundation of either hamburgers, mac & cheese or fries," according to Syracuse.com.

If you've been to the diner, you know this isn't going to be your typical burger joint. Rise N Shine features tons of memorable, fun menu items, and Loded's menu has the same mindset.

Syracuse.com says the idea started with creating gourmet hamburgers loaded with unusual ingredients that complement each other. The group settled on the name Loded by dropping the ‘a’ from Loaded. “It’s more trendy to drop a letter,” said Justin Diamond, Loded’s front manager.

According to Loded's website, they'll be offering regular burgers in addition to chicken sandwiches and different vegan options. They also will have "LODED Milkshakes" similar to the outrageously fun ones that they offer at Rise-N-Shine, and dessert options such as "LODED Funnel Cake Fries." My mouth is watering, holy cow.

You can find Loded at 6393 Thompson Road in Syracuse. Here's a few items that you'll find on their menu:

Take A Look at The Menu: LODED - Syracuse, NY Here's a look at the menu of Syracuse's newest hot spot. Hours: 4 to 8 p.m. on 4/30/21 and 5/1/21. Starting May 4: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Closed Sundays and Mondays.