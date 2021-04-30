What do you get when you combine peanut butter, chocolate and New York State's best milk? Peanut butter chocolate milk, a delicious combination that's only available for a limited time.

Where is this tasty treat available?

Stewart's Shops just released the limited edition flavor and I have to have one. There's always a carton of the Peanut Butter Pandemonium ice cream in my freezer, which is my favorite. It's basically the same as the new milk - peanut butter, chocolate and milk. The only difference is it's frozen.

Credit - Stewart's Shops

Stewart's Shops uses award winning milk, produced by 20 locally family-owned dairy farms from Saratoga, Rensselaer, and Washington Counties. It's bottled at the Stewart’s dairy in Greenfield, New York and trucks deliver the milk to shops within 48 hours of leaving the farm.

The chocolate milk is made with low-fat milk (1%) and whole milk. The strawberry milk has reduced fat milk (2%). All the flavored milks, including the new peanut butter chocolate milk, comes in re-sealable, pint-sized recyclable bottles. Just in case you don't finish all at once, you can put it in the fridge for later. But who doesn't drink the chocolate milk all at once?

The ice cream at Stewart's Shops is made from that same award winning milk. That's why it's richer and creamier. And just like the limited edition milk flavors, they have changing varieties for the ice cream too, along with the regular favorites. It makes it hard to choose just one kind.

Sounds like I'm off to Stewart's Shops to stock up on Peanut Butter Pandemonium and peanut butter chocolate milk.