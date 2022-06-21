Wild Fire Scorches Field Used to Bail Hay for Animals at CNY Park

A wild fire scorched a field used to bale hay for animals at a Central New York park.

A baler caught fire while bailing hay for animals at The Wild Animal Park, setting the entire field ablaze. Luckily, only a few bales of hay and a few acres of the field were lost due to the rapid response of local volunteers.

Volunteers Save Field

The Wild thanked the 'amazing volunteer firefighters' at the Town of Sullivan Fire Department for saving most of the field and several hay bales from going up in flames.

We are so fortunate to have dedicated volunteers in our town. The animals and all of our wild family appreciate their service.

4 New Exhibits

The Wild Animal Park debuted four new exhibits for the 14th season. All feature animals from Africa: the Southern Ground Hornbill, the Warthog, Lemurs, and the Albino African Porcupine.

Adding these new exhibits are proof that we’re always ready to expand and ready to build upon all the great attractions you have come to expect. Complacency is not an option for everyone here at The Wild Animal Park.”

A Wild Expansion

You can soon get closer to animals than ever before at The Wild. A massive $10 million expansion is bringing unique opportunities not available anywhere around, including camping in the wild, a water park, mini-golf, wedding venue, aquarium, and indoor rainforest.

Luxury Camping

A high-end luxury camping resort will include treehouses and bungalows that'll make you feel like you're in Africa. "We're going to offer treehouses that you can look out on your deck and see some giraffes, zebras, and African animals, as well as bungalows with lions and tigers outside your window," said park owner Jeff Taylor.

Water Park & Mini Golf

A water park and exotic mini-golf course are also planned. But it won't be just any mini-golf course. "There is going to be animal enclosures mixed in with waterfalls and possibly bald eagles."

Wedding/Event Center

The 117-acre project will be located on New Boston Road and will also include a large event/wedding venue that overlooks a large habitat of giraffes and African animals. "The animals will be able to come up to the venue so it's kind of a unique experience where you get to get married, see giraffes, maybe have a penguin walk your rings down the aisle."

Taylor hopes the building, which can hold up to 1000 people, will also be used to bring in lots of entertainment. "We're hoping to bring in some country concerts. Doing a building that size really gives us a lot of options."

Aquarium & Rainforest

Once Phase One is complete it's on to Phase Two. "The plans never stop. Our second phase is a large aquarium and indoor rainforest facility."

Both Phases are large projects that will take years to complete but Taylor says the overall goal is to create a place families can make memories. "We always try to think of things that are different and create a place families talk about forever and look back on fondly. Just putting smiles on people's faces, that's what's important."

The Wild Drive-Thru Safari

Take the kids on a wild adventure at the Wild Drive-Thru Safari, open for the third season. Meet and feed the newest additions to the park. "We have made lots of changes this year and can’t wait for you to see them," said park owner Jeff Taylor.

The Beast

Take on 'The Beast' for a memorable safari experience. The new and exciting way to enjoy the Safari arrived late last summer. "It'll drive where cars can't, even though the water," said Taylor.

Along the way, you'll learn all about the amazing animals, as well as the history of The Wild Animal Park, which actually began when Taylor bought his kids a few goats for their birthday. The next year, they got a camel. Now we all get to enjoy the exotic animals inside the Wild Animal Park and Drive-Thru Safari.

The Wild Animal Park is located at 7621 Lakeport Road in Chittenango. You can learn more about both The Wild Animal Park and the Drive-thru at Thewildpark.com.

Take a virtual tour of the Wild Drive-Thru Safari to see all the amazing animals and make plans to see the newest additions in person.

