It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Santa Claus is getting ready to come to town to celebrate the holidays at the Wild Animal Park in Chittenango where there are more Christmas lights than ever before.

The animal park is being transformed into a Winter Wonderland of Lights, with a lot more lights this season.

We have actually doubled and almost tripled the number of lights and decorations. We are always looking to improve and dreaming big at The Wild.

Family Memories

Take a magical walk through The Wild Animal Park to enjoy the lights and make holiday memories with the whole family. Be sure to check out the singing reindeer and penguins. The train ride, full petting zoo, parakeet feeding, and bounce houses will all be open during the Winter Wonderland of Lights.

"Animals that can handle the cold will be out," explains park owner Jeff Taylor. "Pictures with Santa will also be available every night through Christmas."

2022 Changes

The Winter Wonderland of Lights kicks off on November 18 and will run every Wednesday through Sunday at the park with lots of new things in store this season.

Lots of things have changed from last year. We plan to continue to change and upgrade every year.

The Wild Animal Park is located at 7621 Lakeport Road in Chittenango. You can learn more about the park and get tickets at Thewildpark.com.

