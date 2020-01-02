5 New Laws You Should Know in 2020 If You Live in New York State
New York State has started many new laws, but here are some that may effect you in 2020. From family matter, recreational and criminal laws, here are some things that you should know.
- 1
Minimum Wage
Except for New York City, the rest of the state's minimum wage jumps from 11 bucks to $11.80 an hour.
- 2
Easier Criminal Punishment
If you are charged with a misdemeanor, non-violent felony charges, felony second-degree robbery or burglary you don't have to post bail and can't be held in jail before trial. As you can imagine, this has been the most controversial new law in New York State.
- 3
Easier For Minors To Vote
Starting in 2020, on your 18th birthday you will be automatically pre-registered to vote by the Board of Elections hope to increase voter participation.
- 4
Adoptee Birth Certificate
2020 will allow adoptees unrestricted access to their birth certificate once they turn 18. Usually, there were court orders and parent permission to receive certificate.
- 5
Boating Safety
Anyone born in 1993 or later will have to take a boater safety course before getting behind a jetski or boat wheel. The law will expand each year until all motorboat operators are included in 2025.