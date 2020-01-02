Here Is Why You Shouldn’t Abbreviate 2020 This Year

Now that we are rollin' into the New Year there is one important thing you should know about the year 2020 when it comes to writing it down.

Several lawyers posted on Social media saying that anything you write the date on legal documents or checks, DO NOT abbreviate 2020.

You will want to write out the full date, ie 1/1/2020 and not 1/1/20 because people could alter the date and make it look like 1/1/2015 or 1/1/2019.

It is a simple way you can protect yourself this year.

