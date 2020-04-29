Why Derek Jeter’s 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony Might Be Really Cool

One of the most popular New York Yankees of all time may have to wait one more year to enter the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Due to all the shutdowns and complications of COVID-19, it looks like the famous Yankee shortstop, scheduled to be inducted this summer, will enjoy his moment in the sun in 2021, along with fellow inductees Larry Walker and Ted Simmons. The change, which could be announced later this week, would bring about some interesting possibilities for next year's ceremony in Cooperstown.

Controversial pitcher Curt Schilling is favored to be voted in next year. Jeter, a career .310 hitter, had a lifetime average of .341 versus Schilling. It would be great entertainment to see the two rivals on the same stage again.

It's also possible that the late Gil Hodges (the legendary player and manager who skippered the Miracle Mets to a title in 1969) could be be tabbed by the Golden Days Era committee. And another wrinkle: by this time next year, A-Rod might be the owner of the Mets.

Cooperstown may be eerily empty now, but if New York icons Jeter and Hodges go into the Hall together in 2021, there would be a massive turnout.