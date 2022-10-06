All Rise! Offer For New York Yankees&#8217; Historic Ball Hits $2M

All Rise! Offer For New York Yankees’ Historic Ball Hits $2M

Tuesday night, when Corey Youmans sat down in his left field seats at Globe Life Field in Section 31, Row 1, Seat 3, he may have dreamed that he could snag a valuable piece of history. Well, dreams come true and the baseball that Youmans caught in his glove is already worth $2 million. That number may get higher.

According a a report by the Associated Press, the owner of a sports memorabilia auction house, JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California claims he has offered $2 million to Youmans for the Aaron Judge American League-record 62nd home run baseball. “I feel the offer is way above fair, if he is inclined to sell it,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with the AP on Wednesday.

Youmans was asked on Tuesday night what he planned to do with the piece of history. “Good question. I haven’t thought about it,” the financial professional claimed. According to the AP report, the record price for a home run ball is $3 million that paid for St. Louis Cardinals' Mark McGwire's record 70th home run in the 1998 season. Would Aaron Judge like the ball for himself? “We'll see what happens with that,” Judge told MLB.com. “It'd be great to get it back, but you know, that’s a souvenir for a fan. They made a great catch out there, and they’ve got every right to it.” Well, is Corey Youmans taking the money?

Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied. Youmans grabbed the historic souvenir on the fly as it sailed into the front row of section 31 in left field. Check out Dan Bahl's story on the fan sitting next to the guy that caught history and a bundle of cash, apparently.

