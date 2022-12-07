New York, Not Just The Yankees, Needed Judge To Stay

Headlines from New York City aren't very positive these days. Shootings, unprovoked subway attacks, rats and despair fill the Big Apple media front pages on a daily basis. Even the New York sports world received an expected blow on Friday when Jacob deGrom left the Mets without so-much a goodbye. So, when Jon Heyman from nypost.com incorrectly tweeted on Tuesday that Aaron Judge had split from the Bronx to San Francisco, it felt like Gotham lost Batman for a better deal in another city.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Sadness, disappointment and fear were emotions being felt by Yankees fans, as well as some New York sports fans, over that 5 minute span on Tuesday where it was thought that Aaron Judge had left for the Giants. Thankfully, Heyman was just another overzealous media personality that felt it was more important to be first rather than waiting to be correct. A little more than 12 hours later, Hal Steinbrenner, owner of the Yankees officially put salt & pepper on Heyman's words. The Yankees brought the home run king home to New York where he belongs.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

With Aaron Judge back in the fold, Steinbrenner and Cashman have to figure out how to get past the Houston Astros once and for all. The injury-bug crushed the Bronx Bombers powerhouse after the All Star break. Quality depth will be crucial for a successful run at the World Series in 2023. Once thing is for sure, manager Aaron Boone will have a much easier time being able to pencil #99 in the line-up for the next 9 years and New Yorkers cheer for a few positive headlines.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Here are the Capital Region 2022 Holiday Store Hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Let this be your guide to last minute holiday shopping!

2023 - 2024 Capital Region Concert Calendar Updated regularly so keep checking back!