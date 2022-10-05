Where Can You Watch The TikTok Savannah Bananas In Upstate New York?

Are you a fan of watching sports on TikTok? Have you heard of the Savannah Bananas? They are heading to Upstate New York.

They are often called the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball, and they are traveling to New York in September of 2023.

CNY Central reports that The Savannah Bananas will be wrapping up their world tour in Syracuse at NBT Bank Stadium and in Cooperstown at Doubleday Field in September of 2023.

The team announced on their Twitter page Tuesday night that they were making their way to Central New York. Savannah Banana's antics went viral, attracting millions of followers on their social media platforms."

They will be in Syracuse September 14th 2023, and in Cooperstown September 16th 2023.

"We are not your typical baseball team. We are different. We take chances. We toe the line. We test the rules. We challenge the way things are supposed to be", that's according to their website.

What made them stand out on TikTok was how they performed choreographed dances every game. People started making their videos go viral, and the rest is history.

What Makes Their Game So Special To Watch?

The Bananas have nine rules: every inning counts, the game is under a two-hour time limit, no stepping out of the box, no bunting, batters can steal first, no walks allowed, 1 vs 1 showdown tiebreaker, no mound visits allowed and if a fan catches a foul ball, it's an out.

Tickets will not go on sale until two months before their event. You can read more online on their official website, and watch some of their videos.

