Here on the Rock of Central New York we want you to tell us who your rock is.

This is your chance to say thanks to someone special. Just fill out the form below, and we will be happy to send that shout out on the air, and on our free mobile app.

Whose your rock? Please fill out this form. What's Your Name? * First Last

What's your number (in case you want to be recorded with your message)?

What's the name of your "rock"?

What's your relation to your "rock"?

What's your "rock's" favorite Classic Rock Artist (so we could dedicate a song from the play list)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app