Burger King Giving Away Free Whoppers As Learning Incentives

If we were still students, you'd see us hopping on the Burger King app daily right now. Why? Well, free Whoppers of course!

Burger King launched a learning initiative on their social media. They post a question daily, and if it's right, a free Whopper is the prize! You enter the answer as a promo code, and you'll receive an offer inside the Burger King app to redeem with any purchase.

Burger King says it wants to reward students who are continuing to study hard during the coronavirus pandemic that has forced many to stay at home. Subjects will vary from day to day, including Math. Chemistry, Reading, and more.

[h/t Rochester First]