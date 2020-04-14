Man Waiting For Stimulus Payment Notices $8 Million Deposited To His Bank Account

This seems like it can't be real but it actually happened.

According to WIVB, an Indiana man was expecting a stimulus payment of $1,700 to be deposited into his bank account. That's not what volunteer firefighter Charles Calvin found, however, when he went to take money out of the ATM.

“I went to the ATM at the Family Express and once I withdrew $200 out of my account I looked at the available balance still left in my account,” he said.

It said his available balance remaining was $8.2 million. Quite the upgrade from the $1,700 he was expecting.

Calvin ran his card through, since he didn't believe it, but he again found the balance to say $8.2 million.

By Monday, he called his bank but they couldn't find the $8.2 million in his account anymore.

“It kind of sucks,” he said. “You go from being a millionaire one second then back to being broke again. But hey, once you’re poor you don’t have anywhere else to go but up.”

Luckily, he did receive the $1,700 he was supposed to get but for at least a day or two, Charles Calvin was a millionaire...