NYS DEC Offering Hunting Safety Course Online for a Limited Time

If you have always thought about getting into hunting, but couldn't find the time to take the safety courses, now is a perfect time.

According to NewYorkUpstate.Com, the Department of Environmental Conservation announced that for a limited time they will be offering a complete online hunters safety course.

If you don't know, first-time hunters must go through an education course before they purchase their hunting license. The certificate from your education course will be good for all of your future hunting license purchases.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the classroom aspect of the course is now moved online and will be available from April 15 to June 30. Classes are available on the HunterED website for $19.95.

For more details on how to obtain a hunting license, you can visit the DEC's official website.

