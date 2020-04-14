NYS DEC Offering Hunting Safety Course Online for a Limited Time

Jupiterimages

If you have always thought about getting into hunting, but couldn't find the time to take the safety courses, now is a perfect time.

According to NewYorkUpstate.Com, the  Department of Environmental Conservation announced that for a limited time they will be offering a complete online hunters safety course.

If you don't know, first-time hunters must go through an education course before they purchase their hunting license. The certificate from your education course will be good for all of your future hunting license purchases.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, the classroom aspect of the course is now moved online and will be available from  April 15 to June 30.  Classes are available on the HunterED website for $19.95. 

For more details on how to obtain a hunting license, you can visit the DEC's official website. 

Movies + TV Shows Filmed in the Hudson Valley

Famous Hudson Valley High School Graduates

Filed Under: DEC, hudson valley, hunting, New York State DEC, Turkey Season
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top