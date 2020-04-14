Possible COVID-19 Exposure At Madison County Pharmacy

The Madison County Health Department is confirming a customer at a pharmacy tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials are letting the public know anyone who was at the Chittenango Walgreens on April 3rd from 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. should self-monitor for symptoms. The Madison County Department of Health did say the individual was a customer.

Madison County Director Of Health Eric Faisst stated in a release,

Anyone who visited the store during the identified time frame should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 until April 17, 2020. Those symptoms include fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing. If symptoms develop, please stay home and contact your doctor for guidance on testing. In an emergency please call 911.

Several health professionals, including the CDC, recommend that people wear a mask whenever they have to go into a public place. They are also encouraging continued good hygiene and social distancing.

Madison County is urging members of the public to only go out when absolutely necessary. The following guidelines have been put in place based on birth year.

Odd Birth Year: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

Even Birth Year: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday