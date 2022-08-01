Central NY Town Granted Over $100 Thousand To Build A New Forest

One Central New York town is getting a little greener thanks to new grant program.

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially awarded their first rounding of from the Community Forest Conservation Program. A total of $956,189 is being allocated to create community forests in Western New York, Central New York, and Long Island.

Picture of a Planting new tree redstallion loading...

Towns receiving the funding include Brookhaven, Lewiston, Webster, and Whitestown. Each town will use their portion of the funding to acquire and maintain forest land on municipal-owned property.

Whitestown will be receiving $161,100 as their portion of the funding. The town will use the money to purchase 15.9 acres of land to build the forest. Though it is the smallest amount of funding from the grant, the money is still gratefully accepted by the town board.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

Here's a breakdown of the funded projects:

Town of Brookhaven, Suffolk County - $225,000 for 11.3 acres

Town of Lewiston, Niagara County - $300,000 for 66.9 acres

Town of Webster, Monroe County - $270,089 for 28.7 acres

Town of Whitestown, Oneida County - $161,100 for 15.9 acres

Funding for the grant program comes from New York's Environmental Protection Fund (EPF). This has been a primary resource for programs like farmland protection, water quality improvement, and land acquisition. Governor Kathy Hochul has been able to boost EPF funding from $300 to $400 since taking office, making this the highest level of funding in the program's history.

sarayut sarayut loading...

Second round funding for the Community Forest Conservation Grant will be announced sometime in the second half of 2023. Visit the DEC's website for more information on the program.

Moose on Loose Strolls New York Beach A moose was captured wandering Port Henry beach before heading back home to the forest where she belonged. An employee preparing to open the gates captured the majestic animal early one morning.

MLB Owner's Majestic $70 Million Super Yacht Sails Through St Lawrence River The St Lawrence River is a favorite place for the rich and famous, especially during the beautiful summer season. A MLB owner sailed his $70 million superyacht called the Majestic through the Thousand Islands. If you think the outside is nice, wait until you see the inside.

Most Expensive Majestic Estate on Market in Lake Placid for $31 Million The most expensive majestic estate is on the market in Lake Placid for $31 million. It sits on 46 acres and has 5 buildings, a treehouse, underground tunnels, a shooting range, and an air stream 'she shed.'

Road Trip! Otsego County Means Baseball, Breweries, and A Whole Lot of History!