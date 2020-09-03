Feds Will Buy Homes of Flood Prone Whitesboro Residents

Whitesboro homeowners and businesses who've faced persistent flooding of their properties and homes will now be able to walk away from their troubles with money in their pockets.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi and Senator Charles Schumer say the US Department of Agriculture National Resources Conservation Service will oversee a $20 million federal grant that will buyout the properties of those who wish to relocate away from the Sauquoit Creek. The money will also be used to conduct floodplain easements along the area of Sauquoit Creek that seems to always flood when the area is hit by heavy rains, officials said.

The money is coming from the 2019 Disaster Supplemental Appropriations Bill, officials said.

''The benefits of a buyout are twofold: A property owner can receiving funding to assist with relocation, and the natural floodplain of the Sauquoit Creek can be restored,'' Whitestown Supervisor Shaun Kaleta said.

''I've witnessed flooding in these communities going back to my time in the State Assembly. Year after year, homes, businesses, and families were displaced by flooding. It's been a long time coming; however, thanks to this $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the residents can start to move-on,'' NY-22 Congressman Brindisi said.

The most recent massive flood in Whitesboro and Whitestown came last Halloween, when heavy rains prompted Governor Cuomo to issue a state of emergency in several upstate New York counties. In Whitesboro, some homeowners reported feet of floodwater in their homes, causing an estimated $20 million in damage in the village.

One Whitesboro resident in the affected area who was at Thursday's announcement said her home had flooded at least a dozen in the last several years.

The picture at the top of this page was taken during another incident involving extensive flooding in the summer of 2017.

