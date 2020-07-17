Register Now For The Whitestown Vets Club Kickball Tournament

The first-ever "Kick it for our Vets Kickball Tournament" will take place on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Who's in? The deadline to register is Monday, July 20.

The 'Kick it for our Vets Kickball Tournament' is hosted by SSA's Utica Kickball, the premier kickball organization for New York. Participants must check-in with their $25.00 per person fee by 9:30 A.M. on Sunday, July 26, at the Whitestown Vets Club, 174 Whitesboro Street, Yorkville.

The $25.00 registration includes a T-shirt for all players in random colors but must meet the registration deadline of Monday, July 20.

The first kickball game is 10 A.M, and all divisions are DOUBLE elimination, so you're guaranteed at least two games of FUN!

Bring your appetite as the menu for the tournament includes:

Wings





Hamburger/Cheeseburger





Hot sausage





Hot dogs





Poppers





Mozzarella sticks





Hot pepper sandwich





French fries

The Whitestown Vets Club is also having a Chicken BBQ this Sunday. July 19, 2020, at 174 Whitesboro Street, Yorkville Noon till sold out!

All proceeds from this tournament and chicken BBQ go directly to the Whitestown Vets Club to help them recover from the flooding.

Would you like to have your own Kickball Tournament with SSA? For complete details on the leagues in the Utica area visit uticaklickball.com All kickball games are played at the Whitestown Vets Club, 174 Whitesboro Street, Yorkville.