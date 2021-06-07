More than a dozen vehicles in the Yorkville-area were at least rummaged through Sunday night into Monday, police tell WIBX.

Yorkville Police are still gathering details and filling out police reports today after several complaints from residents who discovered there was an overnight intruder, or intruders, combing their vehicles for merchandise and money.

However, at this point, it doesn't appear any were 'broken-into', rather, the burglars focused on unlocked vehicles and moved-on when they found locked ones, according to Yorkville Officer Patrick Collea. The vehicles 'hit' were not limited to one block or a neighborhood, Collea said, as there are reports from across the village.

A listener who lives near the Yorkville/Whitestown border believes his security camera caught two of the possible culprits. Fortunately, his vehicles' doors were locked, and the burglars then moved on to the next driveway.

Security camera footage submitted to WIBX 950 by Roger Burdick of Whitestown.

As of this report, there was not believed to have been any damage caused to any vehicles. Collea says such incidents are not uncommon. He says a couple times each year there seems to be a rash of vehicle larcenies targeting a wide-area in one local town or village, saying it's another reminder to lock your doors year-round.

Anyone who may have caught the crooks on camera is encouraged to share that video with police. If you have video to submit, or if you have any information about the larcenies you are asked to call Yorkville PD at 315-796-5186, or via Facebook.

