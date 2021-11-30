Which Star of ‘Iron Man’ Grew Up in This $14.5M NY Home?

Long before she became a star in the Iron Man franchise and long before she founded her weird Goop magazine Gwyneth Paltrow was a teenager living on the Upper East Side in the impressive townhouse.

Gwyneth Paltrow's parents, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow bought the townhouse in 1984 when Gwyneth was 12 years old. She lived there with her parents until they sold the house when she was 20.

The townhouse is huge and really beautiful. Check out the pictures.

Iron Man's Gwyneth Paltrow's Childhood Home is on the Market for $14.5 Million

