WANTED: Get Well Cards For Benny Mardones

Benny Mardones is having some health challenges in California, and we want to lift his spirits by flooding him with cards from CNY! Will you help?

We want Benny to feel the love from CNY! Mardones, 72, has Parkinson's and remains bedridden fighting infections and recovering from surgery for a complete hip replacement.

You can send Benny a card or letter to the following address.

Benny Mardones

C/O Sunny Rose Glen

29620 Bradley Rd

Menifee CA 92586

We reached out to Benny and here's what his family has to say:

"Benny is several weeks post-surgery. He expected to be able to bear weight on the hip in a few weeks. He is in a wonderful Assisted Living Home in Menifee, CA. He is happy there and they treat him like a Rock Star. He is still bedridden. He cannot yet transfer from bed to wheelchair, so he requires 24/7 care. When he had the DBS (Deep Brain Stimulation) surgery, he had some complications, including a brain bleed. He is still also recovering from the effects of that. I know he would appreciate receiving cards and letters.

Manic Merch USA and Sharkey's Bar & Grill is planning Hearts In Our Hands: A Benefit Concert for Benny Mardones on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 5 PM – 10 PM at Sharkey's Bar & Grill, 7240 Oswego Rd, Liverpool. The benefit concert will feature The Todd Hobin Band, Hard Promises, members of 3 Inch Fury and Under The Gun, with more performers. Tickets are on sale now.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for Mardones to help with his enormous medical expenses.

Mardones is best known for his hit single "Into the Night" and is one of the few songs to have charted twice on Billboard, in 1980 and again in 1989. According to Wikipedia , In 1989, KZZP, a radio station in Arizona, ran a segment titled "Where Are They Now?" The most popular question was "Whatever happened to the guy who sang 'Into the Night'?" Scott Shannon, then program director for Pirate Radio in Los Angeles, added "Into the Night" to its playlist. Radio stations across the country followed suit and "Into the Night" was once again a hit. Mardones was 33 years old when the song became a hit for the first time, and he still lives quite well on the royalties.

You can learn more about Benny at www.bennymardones.com or send an email to mardonesbenny@gmail.com.