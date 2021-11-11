Tainted Meat Sticks Making More Than 30 Sick People in 10 States
Tainted meat sticks are making more than 30 people sick in 10 different states.
Euro Foods is recalling nearly 200,000 pounds of Salami Sticks that may be contaminated with Salmonella. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for the products after testing positive for Salmonella.
The 2-oz. packages of Citterio “Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks ALL NATURAL” with “best by” dates through January 23, 2022, were shipped to stores nationwide.
FSIS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a multistate outbreak from tainted meat sticks. 31 people suffered Salmonellaillnesses in 10 states from September 18, 2021, through October 18, 2021, after eating the meat sticks.
Two unopened, intact, packages of Citterio Italian-style Salame Sticks collected by the California Department of Public Health as part of the ongoing investigation tested positive for Salmonella. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product samples are related to the outbreak.
Common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating a contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and many people recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe hospitalization is required.
If you have any of the contaminated meat sticks you're asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. If you have any questions, you can call 1-888-MPHotline.