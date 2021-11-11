Tainted Meat Sticks Making More Than 30 Sick People in 10 States

Tainted meat sticks are making more than 30 people sick in 10 different states.

Euro Foods is recalling nearly 200,000 pounds of Salami Sticks that may be contaminated with Salmonella. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for the products after testing positive for Salmonella.

The 2-oz. packages of Citterio “Premium Italian-Style Salame Sticks ALL NATURAL” with “best by” dates through January 23, 2022, were shipped to stores nationwide.

Credit - USDA

FSIS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a multistate outbreak from tainted meat sticks. 31 people suffered Salmonellaillnesses in 10 states from September 18, 2021, through October 18, 2021, after eating the meat sticks.

Two unopened, intact, packages of Citterio Italian-style Salame Sticks collected by the California Department of Public Health as part of the ongoing investigation tested positive for Salmonella. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product samples are related to the outbreak.

Common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 6 hours to 6 days after eating a contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and many people recover without treatment. In some cases, diarrhea may be so severe hospitalization is required.

If you have any of the contaminated meat sticks you're asked to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. If you have any questions, you can call 1-888-MPHotline.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.