6 New Covid-19 Symptoms to be Aware of

We are all trying to stay healthy and looking out for symptoms may indicate that we have COVID-19. Now the Center for Disease Control has listed six new symptoms that could be part of the coronavirus. According to CBS 6 News, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has given an updated list of six new symptoms that have been reported from those with COVID-19. The previous symptoms listed were trouble breathing, pain and pressure in the chest, and bluish lips or face. Now with more testing and cases, the list has grown.

There are six new symptoms to be looking for with COVID-19. They include chills, shaking with chills, muscle aches and pains, loss of taste and smell, and sore throat. There were also reports of headaches, fluctuation of fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you are urged to contact your primary physician by video chat and have them refer you to a testing site or the hospital.