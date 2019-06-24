Where to See Fireworks in Central New York – Your July 4th Guide

Wanna catch some fireworks in Central New York? Here's everywhere you can see them, on and around July 4th.

Auburn - July 3rd

Cazenovia- July 4th at 9:00 pm

Clinton - July 4th

Cooperstown - July 4th

Hamilton - July 4th

Inlet - July 4th

Lake George - July 4th

Long Lake - July 4th

New York Mills - July 3rd

Old Forge, Lakefront - July 4th

Oswego, Lakefront - July 7th

Richfield Springs, Canadarago Lake - July 5th

Rome, Honor America Days - July 27th

Saratoga Springs - July 3rd

Schroon Lake - July 4th

Scotia - June 28th

Sherrill - July 27th

Speculator - July 6th

Springfield Center, Glimmerglass State Park - July 4th

Sylvan Beach - July 3rd at 9:45pm (or DUSK)

Syracuse, NYS Fairgrounds - July 5th

Utica, Proctor Park - July 4th

Vernon, Vernon Downs - July 4th

Did we miss any? Let us know at beth@lite987.com