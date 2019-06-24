Where to See Fireworks in Central New York – Your July 4th Guide
Wanna catch some fireworks in Central New York? Here's everywhere you can see them, on and around July 4th.
Auburn - July 3rd
Cazenovia- July 4th at 9:00 pm
Clinton - July 4th
Cooperstown - July 4th
Hamilton - July 4th
Inlet - July 4th
Lake George - July 4th
Long Lake - July 4th
New York Mills - July 3rd
Old Forge, Lakefront - July 4th
Oswego, Lakefront - July 7th
Richfield Springs, Canadarago Lake - July 5th
Rome, Honor America Days - July 27th
Saratoga Springs - July 3rd
Schroon Lake - July 4th
Scotia - June 28th
Sherrill - July 27th
Speculator - July 6th
Springfield Center, Glimmerglass State Park - July 4th
Sylvan Beach - July 3rd at 9:45pm (or DUSK)
Syracuse, NYS Fairgrounds - July 5th
Utica, Proctor Park - July 4th
Vernon, Vernon Downs - July 4th
Did we miss any? Let us know at beth@lite987.com