How to Improve Your Love Life in One Quick Feng Shui Move

It's a little bit like a scene from the movie Forrest Gump. Pull out all the stuff from under your bed: You never know what you're gonna get.

In an article by Charreah K. Jackson in Sunday's (September 15, 2019) New York Times, a leading feng shui expert offered great advice for cleaning up your bedroom and your love life--all at the same time.

When the newly-single Jackson first met leading feng shui coach Patricia Lohan at a media event, she decided to ask Lohan to assess her New York apartment. Lohan's #1 tip was to clean underneath the bed. Jackson found a lot of stuff down there, including the t-shirt of a former lover. It's amazing what we keep, store, or just plain forget about down there. After reading Jackson's revealing piece, I conducted my own investigation.

What I found under our bed: LOTS of shoes and flip-flops, a few dog toys, an empty Hershey Kisses Christmas wrapper, and various containers filled with essential items and keepsakes.

There was a shirt, but it did NOT belong to a former lover. So, we'll see what kind of results we get from my feng shui cleanup.