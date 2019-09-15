Guns N' Roses guitarist Richard Fortus is selling his co-op apartment on New York's Lower East Side. He's asking $1.195 million.

Fortus promoted the sale on his own Facebook page, linking to the listing by Amalia Daskalakis and Carl Muehlmann of Corcoran and noting that it had been seen in the New York Times' Real Estate section and the New York Post. The listing calls the third-floor corner apartment a "[s]pectacular two bedroom home with open views and a private terrace," citing its chef's kitchen with stainless steel high-end appliances, wine cooler and passthrough to to the terrace as a main selling point.

Also of note is the "spa-like bathroom" with a large soaking tub and marble vanity, large walk-in closet, oversized windows and hardwood flooring throughout the home. The pet-friendly building contains a doorman, bike room, gym and a children's playroom.

Later this month, Fortus will return to the road with Guns N' Roses, with eight dates in the U.S. scheduled between Sept. 25 and Nov. 2. But even though they've said they're working on new material, Slash denied that one of the songs had been slated for the upcoming Terminator movie, as had been rumored in a fan group.

"There’s nothing in the Terminator movie, by the way," he told Eddie Trunk. "These rumors, they take off and then they get a life of their own and you can’t reel ‘em in. They just sort of get tossed around in the wind. Anyway… yeah, so there’s nothing in there.”