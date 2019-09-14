Experts Say ‘100 Percent’ Chance of Asteroid to Hit Earth

It's never good to hear the words "mass extinction" and "asteroid" in the same sentence, right? Well, some experts did it and you have to know what it means.

Reading through the headlines, I happened to come across this article on BroBible that said there's a "100 percent chance" of an asteroid hitting Earth and even throwing in the words "mass extinction."

Greg Leonard is a professor at the University of Otago’s School of Surveying in New Zealand and senior research specialist at the NASA-funded Catalina Sky Survey project and he says that there's a 100% chance that an asteroid is going to hit Earth and that the impact is going to cause mass extinction. Great, right?

The worst part? He's not the only expert saying that. On the flip side, NASA has spoken out and said it "knows of no asteroid or comet currently on a collision course with Earth, so the probability of a major collision is quite small."

Science is so confusing. Some say it's gotta hit us, some say it's not, no one says where, and no one says when. Here's my thought, NASA has the technology to actually see it, these "experts" are basing it on research. Has NASA had a few misses? Sure, but they're probably our best bet at this point and they say we're good so I'd like to believe that.