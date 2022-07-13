Why Do We Need ANOTHER One Of These Where Zebbs in New Hartford Was?

Members of any community get really excited when they hear a new business is coming to town. It's something that contributes and stimulates the local economy, which is always a good thing.

However, I'm a little disappointed to learn what is allegedly being planned where Zebb's used to be on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford.

Several years ago, word on the street was that Syracuse based restaurant chain, Tully's, would be taking over the location at 8428 Seneca Turnpike. However, rumors were ultimately debunked after discussions with restaurant managers, explaining that the building would need "too much work" done and it "wasn't worth the investment."

Get our free mobile app

Fast forward to this week, and it looks like discussions for the property are once again taking place, but not in relation to Tully's, and I'm confident many will find it disappointing.

According to the Town of New Hartford's Planning Board agenda for July 11, an item of business that was discussed was for the implementation of "Tidal Car Wash" in that area.

attachment-8428 Seneca Turnpike loading...

I think I'm going to ask the same question as the majority of people, but for the LOVE OF GOD, why do we need ANOTHER car wash in the area?

Is it just me, or are car washes taking over in Central New York? It seems like throughout 2022, all I've seen implemented in our area are new, "state-of-the-art" car washes that truly aren't ANY different from the others that have recently opened. Do we really need a different car wash business on every corner? I know I don't think so.

What are your thoughts on this? Is another car wash necessary - or do we already have plenty? Let us know inside our station app.

25 Stores / Restaurants You Want To See At Sangertown In New Hartford What type of stores and restaurants would you want to see at Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford? That's the question we've asked on social media and have plenty of suggestions.

From A to Z: Businesses You Miss From Your Childhood It's always fun to reminisce. Who knew there was so many businesses that we were all impacted by. From A to Z, here's just a few we'd love to experience one last time.