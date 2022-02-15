A Love Letter to Zebb’s: The Abandoned Eatery 3 Years Later

It’s been almost 3 years since Zebb’s on Seneca Turnpike in New Hartford closed. I’m still not over it.

Zebb's closed their doors in July of 2019 after 27 years in business. Its bold sign and colorful exterior made it a guaranteed eye-catcher from the road.

Depending on who you asked, the food at Zebb's ranged from above-average to great. The success rate on the house-made cookies was in the 98 percentile, and almost universally loved. The portions were exceedingly generous and assured you wouldn't leave hungry.

I have many fond memories of eating there. Its proximity to the mall was clutch. My father and stepmother - who live in Oneonta - would always insist on eating at Zebb's when they ventured into Utica. And they were our dinner venue of choice before formal high school dances.

Zebb's still holds the distinction of serving the best burger I've ever eaten. Now, granted, I used the build-your-own-burger toppings bar to seal the deal, but Zebb's did the heavy lifting on this transaction. I forget what I put on the burger. It was a combination of toppings that I don't normally employ. Maybe pico de gallo and bacon, or something ridiculous like that. But for whatever reason it worked. I still think about that burger.

Today, Zebb's remains abandoned. There were rumors at one point of Tully's installing themselves there, but that has yet to come to fruition. There is still one Zebb's in operation in Mattydale, at the outskirts of Syracuse.

The Seneca Turnpike location is currently up for sale with an asking price of $1.2m. You can see some of the sad pictures of the empty eatery below.

(WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.)

