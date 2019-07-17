Zebbs Bar And Grill Closing in New Hartford

Sad news for New Hartford. Zebbs Bar and Grill, located on Seneca Turnpike, is closing its doors.

After 27 years in business, a letter was posted on the bulletin board inside the restaurant to confirm the news for employees:

We regret to inform you all that on Sunday, 7/29/2019 at the end of days business, Zebbs New Hartford will be shutting its doors and closing the restaurant. I am proud to say that we made it 27 years all in part by the hard work, dedication, your professionalism and the commitment to service you provided. Thank you for all you have done to make yourself and the ones around you succeed and be the best. There are many reasons why the store is closing. None of it has to do with you. We have tried to fight the good fight against the on goings in Albany, competitive intrusions of other restaurants as well as other issues. The fact is that the store has lost money for the last two years due to a number of reasons, we just cannot incur the loss anymore.

I called the store to confirm the information. An employee confirmed on the phone (and to some friends who were there earlier today dining for lunch,) while the manager told me she could not comment.

The letter to employees also includes that they intend to stay open so long as the staff continues to show up. If staff doesn't stay on board, they will have to shut down sooner.

Credit: Zebbs Employee

I AM SAD guys. They have AMAZING burgers and shakes - and their fried pickles are some of the best I've ever had.

Zebbs also has a location in Syracuse on Brewerton Road in the Matydale Shopping Center, which will remain open according to those employees.