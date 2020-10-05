Who Knew There Was a Pet Wash-Car Wash in Washington Mills?

We pulled in for breakfast this past weekend at Deb's Café in Washington Mills and I noticed something I never knew existed.

There's a combination pet wash-car wash on Oneida Street. The Wag N Wheel has been operating there since 2014 and it receives nothing but 4 and 5-star rave reviews from users on Google.

Credit: Dave Coombs/TSM

According to a 2015 article in the Utica O-D, the business was launched by retired Utica firemen Richard and Jim Tomaino, along with their buddy Mike Welch. The O-D described it this way:

The 24-hour self-service car wash, which features hand-held pressure wash wands and foaming brushes, as well as vacuuming and interior cleaning station, converted one of its six bays into two pet washing stations, making it one of the few facilities in the area to offer such an option.

The pet wash area has private rooms with ramps and tubs, so pet owners can give their furry friends a good cleansing with a low pressure shower wand that dispenses shampoo, and flea and tick treatments. Plus, there are dryers as well.

It used to be a Clifford Fuel car wash, but the new owners completely overhauled, repaired and upgraded it.

Here's everything you need to know about the Wag N Wheel Wash:

Address: 3949 Oneida St., Washington Mills.

Phone: 315-723-2616.

Open 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/WagNWheelWashLLC.