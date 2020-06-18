New ‘State Of The Art’ Car Wash Open In Marcy

The all-new Superior Car Wash is finally open on River Road in Marcy, and it was worth the wait. Get your FREE wash today!

Talk about upgrading! Superior Car Wash is now a "state of the art" car wash in Central New York using the most sophisticated technology available. Not only is the car wash experience completely different, but so are the results! See for yourself with a free car wash through Sunday night, 8 P.M.

Cindy/TSM

When you choose Superior Car Wash, you'll get some squeaky clean perks like free vacuums, free mat cleaning, and a free clean shammy make your ride shine. For a limited time when you join the 'Unlimited Club,' your first month is a penny!

Cindy/TSM

The Unlimited Club gives you unlimited washes every month with no contracts and no commitments. There are four different packages to choose from for the price of about two washes:

Platinum Plus Unlimited -10 features for $34.00 per month

-10 features for $34.00 per month Platinum Unlimited - 9 features for $29.99 per month

- 9 features for $29.99 per month Gold Unlimited - 6 features for $24.99 per month

- 6 features for $24.99 per month Silver Unlimited - 3 features for $19.99 per month

Cindy/TSM

Unlimited Wash Club Details:

Wash as often as you want.

No contracts or commitments.

May be cancelled at any time for any reason.

Must use a credit/debit card to be billed monthly.

Members will receive one wash club tag for the windshield.

The wash club package is for a single vehicle.

For businesses or those with several vehicles, Superior Car Wash has the Clean Fleet Program that offers a volume discount and paperless electronic billing and reports.

Once you experience this car wash, you won't want to go anywhere else!

Superior Car Wash, 9447 River Road, Marcy, (315) 734-9661.