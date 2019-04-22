If you want to hear the song from last night’s Game of Thrones ’ closing credits, here it is. It’s called “Jenny of Oldstones” and was written by Ramin Djawadi, Dan Weiss, David Benioff and George R.R. Martin. (You probably know that last guy; he used to write Game of Thrones novels.) This GoT original was recorded by Florence + the Machine for the episode; the band is the only artist featured in the final season of Game of Thrones .

Here, via a press release, is what Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss had to say about Florence’s rendition of the song:

We’ve always been huge fans of Florence’s music, and the Season 2 trailer with her song ‘Seven Devils’ was possibly the most powerful we’ve ever had. So the opportunity to hear her otherworldly voice on our show was always at the forefront of our minds. We’re still pleasantly shocked that she agreed to sing ‘Jenny of Oldstones,’ and we’re in love with the result.

And here’s what Florence said about the song:

When I first heard the song it sounded like a Celtic lullaby to me. Celtic music has always been in my blood, so I felt like I could do something with it. The magic and ritual in ‘Game of Thrones,’ not to mention the costumes, have always appealed to me. I am honoured to be a part of the final season.

You can read more about the character that inspired the song here . And here it is once again if you want to listen to it on a loop until the next episode of Game of Thrones :

The final season of Game of Thrones continues next Sunday night on HBO.