Happy holidays! Whether you are in the holiday spirit or not, the season is here to stay now through the end of the year. I am not really feeling it yet. Too early if you know what I mean.

Anyway, it seems that many are focused on the holidays of December, but there is still that one day on November 25th that should not be overlooked. Yea, you know - Thanksgiving Day. It's usually a quiet day for my wife and me. Normally we'll visit her sister for a Thanksgiving dinner filled with all kinds of food that isn't turkey.

Thanksgiving Pizza?

Last year during the pandemic, we stayed home and my wife made me a turkey-shaped pizza for Thanksgiving. The head was basically a garlic knot with the body of a pizza. Now that's what I call a great Thanksgiving dinner. Unfortunately, I wasn't feeling well and didn't eat much. It was around the time I tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hopefully, this year, we'll get back on track with a normal Thanksgiving, and this year, the food will be a turkey dinner. And speaking of Thanksgiving food, for those of us who have pets, it's tough to not want to slide over a small piece of whatever you're eating to that beloved pet.

Foods Safe For Your Pet

The American Kennel Club has some do's and don't for Thanksgiving regarding what is safe and not safe to feed your pet on Thanksgiving (or any day for that matter.) Turkey (meat only) is good, as are potatoes, apples, plain peas, and green beans. Even pumpkin is okay. Of course all in moderation. It's bad enough that many of us overfeed ourselves on Thanksgiving. Keep your pet away from overeating.

Foods Not Safe For Your Pet

As for 'do not feed' your pet thanksgiving type foods, the American Kennel Club says to avoid gravy, bones, turkey skin, stuffing, anything containing onions, grapes, or raisins. Also keep anything chocolate away from your pet, along with yeast and fatty foods.

This May Be A Better Option

My wife and I usually pick up a couple of cans of those fancy-type dog foods for their Thanksgiving rather than feeding them our leftovers. Much healthier and safer. For the complete list of acceptable and unacceptable foods for your pet to eat, visit the American Kennel Club website.

via American Kennel Club

