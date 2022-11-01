Looking for fresh turkey for Thanksgiving? Look no further than these 19 recommended Upstate New York farms.

These farms listed are taking orders for Thanksgiving 2022. Thanksgiving 2022 falls on Thursday, November 24th. Are you ready yet?

Why You Should Buy a Fresh Turkey for Thanksgiving?

Cooking the perfect turkey is what Thanksgiving dinner is all about. It's the star of the show. Heck, we call it turkey day for a reason. What are some reasons we should consider fresh vs frozen? Hill Side Turkey has this to say about the topic:

Fresh turkeys hold their moisture better, making them more tender and flavorful than their frozen counterparts. During the freezing process, crystals form within the meat, causing fibers to break down and some of the natural flavors to escape once thawed."

Rachael Ray says when you take a fresh turkey home, leave it in the vacuum seal and store it on the bottom shelf of your refrigerator until you're ready to use it. Then, open it, clean it and you're good to go. You can find all sorts of helpful cooking tips here.

How Did We Build This List?

We searched all over social media asking for your recommendations. From food boards, farm groups, and more. Did a place you like to visit not make the list? You can always text us on our station app and we will be happy to add to the list. Either way, let's all enjoy some delicious turkey this season.

Here's a look at the 19 places recommended the most all over Facebook:

