Owners are left wondering why two girls would steal money and ruin merchandise at a store where they can have whatever they want for free? What is happening here?

The owner of Tagless, James Weiderman, said that one of his volunteers noticed her wallet was missing from her purse that she left on the counter. As she began looking for it, two girls in denim jackets came running out of the changing room at the back of the store. They ran toward the front door and attempted to grab the Donation Box off the counter on the way out.

Luckily, my wife (Becky) convinced me to attach the box to the counter, so they only managed to break the box, but not steal it. After they left, the volunteers checked the changing room, found the wallet, minus its cash, and the below boots, Destroyed! We replaced the cash from the wallet and can buy a new donation box, but now I'm left feeling very disillusioned.

Tagless

The store owners are left wondering why these girls are stealing from the people trying to help them and why they would destroy the boots?!

Our family has poured thousands of dollars of our own money into the shop, with nothing to gain except helping the people of this community. The satisfaction we've received has been well worth it, but when something like this happens, we can't help but wonder if what we're doing is really making a difference. If you have any information about the perpetrators, please let us know. There will be no criminal action taken, We just want to talk to them, ask why, and try to help them.

Clothing or monetary donations can be made at the shop during normal business hours. Monetary donations can also be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/help-tagless-build-confidence-in-our-children and are tax-deductible.

14 Reasons Rome Police Department is Among the Best in CNY Rome police officers go above and beyond the call of duty every day. Here are 14 reasons why they are among the best in Central New York.

LOOK: Exotic Animals You Can Own In New York Looking for an exotic pet to own legally in New York State? Here is a list of some animals that you can have aside from regular dogs, cats, and farm animals.

Unique Ice Cream Creations Exclusive To CNY

Northern Lights In Old Forge It's not really common to see northern lights in Central New York, but photographer Kurt Gardner captured the beautiful conformation of them near Old Forge. We're usually too far south of the North Pole, but sometimes we get lucky. Auroras are caused by the Sun. The Sun is not only hot and bright, but it's also full of energy and small particles that fall toward Earth. NASA says the protective magnetic field around Earth shields us from most of the energy and particles, and we don't even notice them. The amount of energy the Sun sends, depends on the streaming solar wind and solar storms. During one kind of solar storm called a coronal mass ejection, the Sun expels a huge bubble of electrified gas that can travel through space at high speeds. When a solar storm comes toward us, some of the energy and small particles can travel down the magnetic field lines at the north and south poles into Earth's atmosphere. There, the particles interact with gases in our atmosphere resulting in beautiful displays of light in the sky. Oxygen gives off green and red light. Nitrogen glows blue and purple. [ NASA

