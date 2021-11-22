What Food Has No Business Being Involved With Central New York Thanksgiving?
Thanksgiving is the big dance for food. It's the Super Bowl with a big bowl of food. What food has no business being involved with a Central New York Thanksgiving?
That is the question we asked you, and asked all over social media. Here are the top foods that people don't want involved with their Thanksgiving celebrations here in Central New York. Feel free to TEXT us on our app to add to the list:
Hotdogs
Jackie Smith says for sure hotdogs. However, you could try a Franksgiving Dog if you plan on traveling to Ohio. Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace serves these up with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and scallions with a side of cranberry jelly.
Rocky Mountain Oysters
Joe Watson says rocky mountain oysters. Do they honestly belong on any table? For those that don't know, Rocky Mountain oysters are a dish made of bull testicles.
The organs are often deep-fried after being skinned, coated in flour, pepper and salt, and sometimes pounded flat. This delicacy is most often served as an appetizer."
Yum, balls.
Cottage Cheese
David Smith says cottage cheese. People enjoy Cottage Cheese Jello Salad, which sounds pretty horrible to begin with.
Sauerkraut
John Meyer says Sauerkraut. Honestly, is there ever a good time to mix St. Patrick's Day with Thanksgiving?
Fried Finger Foods
Jen Martin says fried finger foods. Honestly, maybe as an appetizer, but you wouldn't want this on your main table would you?
Black Jelly Beans
Frank Fessia says black jelly beans. Honestly, black jelly beans should be gone forever regardless of the holiday.
Tacos
Keith Keeter Foster Jr. says Tacos. Tacos are amazing, tacos are incredible. Are they a Thanksgiving food though?
Lima Beans
Thomas Winn says lima beans no doubt. Are you mixing it in the stuffing?
BBQ Things
Lisa Marie Pini says BBQ type things. Pulled pork might not be the main course for a Thanksgiving in Upstate New York for sure.
