Thanksgiving is the big dance for food. It's the Super Bowl with a big bowl of food. What food has no business being involved with a Central New York Thanksgiving?

What Food Has No Business Being Involved With Central New York Thanksgiving? Thanksgiving is the big dance for food. It's the Super Bowl with a big bowl of food. What food has no business being involved with a Central New York Thanksgiving?

That is the question we asked you, and asked all over social media. Here are the top foods that people don't want involved with their Thanksgiving celebrations here in Central New York. Feel free to TEXT us on our app to add to the list:



These Are The Nine Best Places To Get Pie For Thanksgiving Apple. Pumpkin, No matter what kind of pie it is, it's almost a given to have pie on Thanksgiving. These places supposedly have AWESOME pie and are great local options to buy from.

New Balloons For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade In New York The 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York city has new additions to the inflatable lineup this year.



23 Upstate New York Farms To Buy Fresh Local Turkey's For Thanksgiving Thanksgiving is almost here. Do you want to have a fresh local turkey served on your table? Here's 23 places to check out in Upstate New York.

We decided to put this list A - Z by farm name to make searching a little easier:



That is the question we asked you, and asked all over social media. Here are the top foods that people don't want involved with their Thanksgiving celebrations here in Central New York. Feel free to TEXT us on our app to add to the list:

Hotdogs

Jackie Smith says for sure hotdogs. However, you could try a Franksgiving Dog if you plan on traveling to Ohio. Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace serves these up with mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy and scallions with a side of cranberry jelly.

Rocky Mountain Oysters

Joe Watson says rocky mountain oysters. Do they honestly belong on any table? For those that don't know, Rocky Mountain oysters are a dish made of bull testicles.

The organs are often deep-fried after being skinned, coated in flour, pepper and salt, and sometimes pounded flat. This delicacy is most often served as an appetizer."

Yum, balls.

Cottage Cheese

David Smith says cottage cheese. People enjoy Cottage Cheese Jello Salad, which sounds pretty horrible to begin with.

Sauerkraut

John Meyer says Sauerkraut. Honestly, is there ever a good time to mix St. Patrick's Day with Thanksgiving?

Fried Finger Foods

Jen Martin says fried finger foods. Honestly, maybe as an appetizer, but you wouldn't want this on your main table would you?

Black Jelly Beans

Frank Fessia says black jelly beans. Honestly, black jelly beans should be gone forever regardless of the holiday.

Tacos

Keith Keeter Foster Jr. says Tacos. Tacos are amazing, tacos are incredible. Are they a Thanksgiving food though?

Lima Beans

Thomas Winn says lima beans no doubt. Are you mixing it in the stuffing?

BBQ Things

Lisa Marie Pini says BBQ type things. Pulled pork might not be the main course for a Thanksgiving in Upstate New York for sure.

Generous Donations Will Feed Thousands in Utica & Rome on Thanksgiving 6,000 pounds of turkeys and 5,000 pounds of potatoes have been donated to help feed the less fortunate in Rome and Utica this Thanksgiving. Local businesses came together to collect 400 turkeys for the Rome Rescue Mission. Potatoes were given to the Utica Food Pantry for the 1,000 meals being provided next week.