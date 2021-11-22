One of Utica’s Best Greek Restaurants is Closing Their Doors

Many restaurants have found themselves in a pinch with the coronavirus pandemic, but one restaurant in Utica says that it's "just, time."

They've been posting on Facebook about it for several weeks now. Acropolis Greek Restaurant at 621 James Street in Utica will be closing its doors forever. Many thought they were temporarily closed due to a family vacation, but unfortunately, that is not the case.

This upcoming weekend will be their final two days open, and they want their customers to know that they are expecting to be very busy those two days.

"Please be patient, our phone lines will continue to ring. Don't hang up."

Their final days open will be Friday, November 26, and Saturday, November 27. They're open for takeout only from 4:30 to 7:30 PM.

Many in the community of Utica are sad to be losing the restaurant.

Jess Szabo - "I'm so sorry! Acropolis was my favorite place to get dinner."

Cory Centolella - "I can't believe it!!! 😔"

If you're interested in showing your support for their final weekend open, you call 315-793-1015 on Friday and Saturday to order.

Businesses all across Central New York are closing their doors.

Bannock's Restaurant in New Hartford closed on November 1 after opening on Seneca Turnpike in December 2020. "We want to thank everyone who made it out to support our business this past year," the owners shared on Facebook.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, several other restaurants shut down for good. The Franklin Lunch & Grill in Syracuse, founded in 1962, closed and was put up for sale. Shifty’s Bar & Grill on Burnet Avenue in Syracuse shut down on December 31. Village Burger in Liverpool also closed permanently last December.

